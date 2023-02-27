Advertisement
Sport

Spurs into fourth after victory over Chelsea

Feb 27, 2023 09:02 By radiokerrypodcast
Spurs into fourth after victory over Chelsea Spurs into fourth after victory over Chelsea
Tottenham further enhanced their hopes of finishing in the Premier League's top four yesterday.

They beat Chelsea 2-nil thanks to goals from Oliver Skipp and Harry Kane.

Spurs are in fourth place, with Chelsea in tenth.

