Spurs into fourth after victory over Chelsea

Tottenham further enhanced their hopes of finishing in the Premier League's top four yesterday.
They beat Chelsea 2-nil thanks to goals from Oliver Skipp and Harry Kane.
Spurs are in fourth place, with Chelsea in tenth.
