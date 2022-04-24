Spurs held by Brentford; Merseyside derby top of the bill today

Tottenham's hopes of qualifying for the Champions League have taken a blow with a goalless draw at Brentford.

They're now two points behind north London rivals Arsenal - who climbed up to fourth in the Premier League with a 3-1 victory over Manchester United on Saturday.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte says he was satisfied with their result

Liverpool are looking to close the gap on Manchester City to just a single point with a win today.

They face neighbours Everton in the Merseyside Derby at 4:30pm.

Before that it's an all London affair as Chelsea play host to West Ham at 2pm.

Also at 2pm, Brighton play host to Southampton and Wolves travel to Burnley.

Celtic will look to regain their 6 point advantage at the top of the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

Ange Postecoglou's men take on Ross County at 2:30pm.

Elsewhere Dundee United take on Hearts at 3pm.