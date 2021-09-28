Spurs fans call for meeting with board

Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust has called for a meeting with the club's board to discuss their "strategic vision" for the Premier League team.

Sunday's north London derby defeat was their third straight loss in the top flight, following a protracted search for a new manager in the summer.

New boss Nuno Espirito Santo had started the domestic campaign with three consecutive wins.

Three Premier League players have been called-up by Argentina for next month's World Cup qualifiers, despite the country remaining on the U-K's travel red list.

Tottenham's Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero, along with Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez, are included for games with Paraguay, Uruguay and Peru.

The English top flight refused to release players to nations on the red list in August.

Wales have been dealt a huge blow ahead of their upcoming World Cup qualifiers, with captain Gareth Bale ruled out.

The Real Madrid forward isn't in the squad for matches against the Czech Republic and Estonia due to a hamstring injury.

But there is a return for midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

Wales are third in their group, level on points with the second-placed Czechs.

England 1966 World Cup winner Roger Hunt has died aged 83.

Liverpool say their record league goal scorer passed away at home yesterday evening following a long illness.

Hunt scored three goals for Sir Alf Ramsey's team in 66, playing in every game.

He won two top flight titles with Liverpool and their first ever FA Cup in 1965.