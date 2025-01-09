Spurs Edge Liverpool In EFL Cup Opening leg

Liverpool suffered only their second defeat of the season as they were beaten by Tottenham in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final.

Lucas Bergvall's strike secured the hosts a 1-nil victory in North London.

But Liverpool boss Arne Slot felt the goal scorer shouldn't have been on the pitch.

The midfielder narrowly avoided a second yellow card just before Spurs took the lead.



Meanwhile,

Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has posted an update on social media after he was stretchered off early on in their EFL Cup semi-final with Liverpool last night.

Boss Ange Postecoglou says it's not clear exactly what happened to the Uruguay international.