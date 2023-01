Harry Kane's first goals of the year coincided with Tottenham's return to winning ways in the Premier League last night.

He scored twice, while Matt Doherty also found the net, in a 4-nil win away to Crystal Palace.

The result places fifth placed Spurs within two points of Newcastle and Manchester United.

Advertisement

And after some indifferent form, Kane says a victory was important.



Boss Antonio Conte tells Sky Sports News, it was a vital result.