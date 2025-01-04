Advertisement
Sport

Spurs and Newcastle clash this lunchtime in Premier League

Jan 4, 2025 09:22 By radiokerrysport
Newcastle can make it five Premier League wins on the trot in the lunchtime game.

The Magpies are away to a Tottenham searching for their first league win in four.

That game in North London is underway from half 12.

At 3 o'clock. Bournemouth are seven games unbeaten ahead of the visit of Everton to the Vitality.

Manchester City will hope to kick off 2025 with a win - they're at home to West Ham.

Struggling Brentford go to bottom side Southampton,

It's a London derby at Selhurst Park, where Crystal Palace entertain Chelsea.

And Aston Villa face Leicester.

The Amex is the setting for the evening game, with Brighton at home to title contenders Arsenal.

((Bla v Bur, Sto v Ply and Swa v WBA all 1230 - Others 1500))

Championship leaders Leeds United aim to at least maintain their three-point advantage at the top when they travel to Hull City for a Yorkshire derby this afternoon.

Second-placed Burnley are at rivals Blackburn for an all- Lancashire clash in one of the early kick-offs.

Mark Robins takes charge of Stoke for the first time when they host bottom side Plymouth.

Promotion-chasers Sheffield United go to Watford.

Frank Lampard's Coventry take on Norwich, Sheffield Wednesday face Millwall, Preston welcome Oxford, Middlesbrough play Cardiff, Derby travel to Bristol City and Swansea face West Brom.

