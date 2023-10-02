Springboks add Am to World Cup squad

The Springboks have confirmed that Lukhanyo Am has been added to their World Cup squad.
The centre replaces Makazole Mapimpi, who suffered a fractured cheekbone and eye-socket in last night’s bonus point win over Tonga.
Am had been on the Boks’ stand-by list, having originally missed out on a place in the squad with a knee injury.
Meanwhile, South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has heaped the pressure on Ireland ahead of Saturday’s crucial meeting with Scotland
Wales head coach Warren Gatland has made 6 changes to his starting 15 to face Georgia in their final Pool C fixture.
Hooker Dewi Lake returns to captain the team with skipper for the win over Australia, Jac Morgan rested.
Gareth Anscombe will start at fly-half, Rio Dyer comes in on the wing, Tomos Williams, Dafydd Jenkins and Tommy Reffell are the other changes.
Wales need just one point to win the Pool and set up a quarter-final against Argentina or Japan.