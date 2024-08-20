Sports Direct confirms three-year sponsorship extension of Gaelic4Mothers&Others Programme

Sports Direct has agreed a three-year extension to its sponsorship of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association’s thriving Gaelic4Mothers&Others programme.

The Gaelic4Mothers&Others initiative is an innovative way to introduce mothers and other women to Ladies Gaelic Football, in a fun, non-competitive and social environment.

The initiative has proven immensely popular since its inception, with 542 clubs from all 32 counties currently involved.

The presence of Sports Direct as programme sponsors since August 2021 has helped to increase club numbers and participation rates considerably.

In May of this year, The Federation of Irish Sport 7th annual Irish Sport Industry awards saw the Sports Direct Gaelic4Mothers&Others programme honoured with the ‘Best Initiative to Promote Women in Sport & Physical Activity.’

The number of participating clubs has risen from 220 to over 500 in the space of three years of the partnership, with 81 new clubs established in 2024 alone.

A survey carried out by Sports Direct and the Ladies Gaelic Football Association with over 1,200 Gaelic4Mothers&Others participants ahead of this announcement underlines the power of the programme even further.

The purpose of the ‘My Reason Why’ survey was to uncover the reason why women across the country take part in the Sports Direct Gaelic4Mothers&Others programme.

A total of 1,207 women took part in the survey, which helped to understand the motivations and inspiration behind participation in the programme.

Among the key results are:

• Over 60% of those surveyed had never played Gaelic Football before joining the programme, an increase of 4% from 2022.

• Time commitment (42%) and confidence (22%) were identified as the main barriers to sports participation prior to joining Gaelic4Mothers&Others (34% and 22% in 2022).

• Feeling like being part of a team (29%), having fun (27%) and making friends (25%) have been the greatest benefits since joining the programme.

• 97% of those surveyed agree with the statement that the Sports Direct Gaelic4Mothers&Others programme is beneficial for relieving stress (98% in 2022).

• 92% stated that being involved in the programme has helped reconnect with friends (98% in 2022).

• ‘Fun’ was the top reason for joining the programme.

• 96% of those surveyed said that their friends and families are supportive of their participation in Gaelic4Mothers&Others.

• 88% of those surveyed feel like a sporting role model for their families since getting involved, an increase of 12% since 2022.

• 91% of those surveyed play Gaelic4Mothers&Others for ‘themselves.’

• Exercise and returning to sport were the top motivations for joining the programme.

Reflecting upon these key findings, and expressing delight at the news of this sponsorship extension, Ladies Gaelic Football Association President Mícheál Naughton said: “We are thrilled at the prospect of further support from Sports Direct for our Gaelic4Mothers&Others programme.

“Since coming on board in August 2021, Sports Direct have provided incredible support to an initiative that continues to grow and evolve, and which is making such positive impacts on the lives of participants, as highlighted by the results of this latest survey.

“This news comes as another huge boost to our Association in our 50th anniversary year, and I wish to acknowledge the superb work of Sports Direct during their three years of sponsorship to date.

“They have helped to elevate the profile of the Gaelic4Mothers&Others programme, which was the winner in May of this year of a prestigious Irish Sport Industry award, yet another ringing endorsement for not only the initiative itself, but of the strong links between the LGFA and Sports Direct.

“We look forward to working with Sports Direct for another three years and we can expect the Gaelic4Mothers&Others programme to go from strength to strength.”

Speaking on behalf of Sports Direct, Sharon Lancaster, Marketing Manager added: “We are delighted to extend our partnership with the LGFA on their Gaelic4Mothers&Others programme. This partnership has been hugely rewarding both on and off the pitch with such positive impact in communities. These women are an inspiration and the partnership truly embodies one of our brand strategic imperatives to ‘champion the legend in everyone’. We look forward to further supporting in the growth and participation of this programme in the coming three years.

For more information on the Gaelic4Mothers&Others programme, please visit: https://ladiesgaelic.ie/lgfa-hub/games-development/gaelic4mothersothers/