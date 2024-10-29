Sporting confirm United have "expressed an interest" in paying Amorim release clause

Sporting have confirmed Manchester United have "expressed an interest" in paying the 10-million euros required to make Ruben Amorim their new manager.

They're searching for their sixth permanent boss in the 11 years since Sir Alex Ferguson retired, after sacking Erik ten Hag yesterday.

Amorim has won two Portuguese titles with the Lisbon club and has been linked with a number of top European jobs.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has hinted that he may rest Caoimhín Kelleher for their trip to Brighton in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland goalkeeper has started in the Reds' last three games, with first-choice Alisson sidelined through injury.