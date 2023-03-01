Sport Ireland announce increase of 4 million investment

Sport Ireland has announced an increase of 4 million euro of investment provided by the Government for 2023.

The funding package, which totals €24m, will be provided to 19 national governing bodies to support the delivery of their performance programmes in 2023.

This will support 127 athletes and three relays/pool funding in 14 sports as they seek Olympic and Paralympic qualification for the 2024 Games.

Meanwhile - 1996 Irish Olympian Ciarán Ward has been appointed as Head of High Performance Coaching.