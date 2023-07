Killian Spillane is fit and available for selection for Kerry against Dublin in the All-Ireland Final on Sunday week.

The Templenoe man hasn't played for the champions since picking up an ankle injury during training the week before Mayo’s visit to Killarney in May.

Speaking to John Drummey, the Kerry Manager, Jack O'Connor says Killian Spillane has as good a chance as the other 32 players who are in contention to play in the Final.