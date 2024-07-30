Speedgolf Irish Open to take place this weekend

The Speedgolf Irish Open, supported by Hard Metal Machine Tools, is set to take place in Castlebar this Friday and Saturday, 2nd – 3rd August. This year's tournament promises an exciting and experimental format that blends the spirit of tradition with revolutionary gameplay.

On the first day of the event, players will tackle the course in three balls, aiming to complete the 18-hole layout in under 90 minutes. While this may seem like an extreme departure from conventional golf, the organisers are keen to emphasize that this format is deeply rooted in the sport’s traditions. The primary focus will be on:

Upholding the Honour System: Emphasizing integrity and respect for the game.

Playing with Fewer Clubs and Promoting Artful Gameplay: Encouraging creativity and skill.

Adopting Round Times Similar to Early 20th Century Standards: Reflecting a faster pace more akin to the game’s early days.

Speedgolf, as an organised sport, traces its roots back to the late 1980s, with John Bell of Arizona recognized as one of its key pioneers. His innovative approach has inspired countless enthusiasts around the world. Irish PGA professional Robert Hogan has also contributed to the sport’s history with his book, "Speed Golf: A Brief History of Time + Score," which chronicles the development and evolution of Speedgolf.

“We are thrilled to host the Speedgolf Irish Open in Castlebar,” said event organiser Robert Hogan. “This event not only showcases the athleticism and skill required for Speedgolf but also pays homage to the game’s rich history. Our format for the first day celebrates traditional values and gameplay reminiscent of the early 20th century, offering both participants and spectators a unique and exhilarating experience.”

The Speedgolf Irish Open promises to be a captivating event for both players and fans, combining the elegance of traditional golf with the excitement of a faster-paced, modern twist. Join us in Castlebar to witness this remarkable blend of renaissance and revolution in the world of golf.