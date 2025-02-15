Special launch event and reunion to mark 50 years of Circuit of Kerry

To kick off the 50th-anniversary celebrations of The Rose Hotel Circuit of Kerry Rally, Kerry Motor Club is hosting a special launch event and reunion on March 8.

The 2025 Rose Hotel Circuit of Kerry Stages Rally is taking place on March 30. This year's event is extra special, marking the 50th anniversary of the rally's start back in 1975.

There is an open invitation to everyone involved with the Circuit of Kerry since 1975 – past competitors, organisers, marshals, fans, and anyone with a connection to the event to attend the launch and reunion on March 8 at the Rose Hotel from 6 pm to 9 pm.

The evening will begin with a formal launch where clerk of the course Jonathan O’Shea and his organising team will announce further details of the rally.

This will be followed by an informal reunion in Dott’s Bat in the hotel later that evening.

A display of Circuit of Kerry memorabilia, including official programmes and other items of interest, will be on show, and the club encourages attendees to bring along any memorabilia they might have to share.

“It's a fantastic chance to share stories, reminisce about past rallies, and reconnect with old friends,” said O’Shea.

The 2025 route will revisit the classic Camp Mountain stage, a key part of the original 1975 rally.

Other iconic West Kerry stages will also be included, offering competitors a demanding and exciting challenge.

The Circuit of Kerry is part of the Triton Showers National Rally Championship, the Top Part West Coast Rally Championship, and the Moriarty’s Central Car Sales Kingdom of Kerry Rally Championship. The rally will also host the new Dacia Sandero Cup.

The event will consist of nine stages, run as a three-stage loop repeated three times. The Rose Hotel in Tralee will serve as the rally headquarter.

Following the success of the Kerry Winter Rally in November, the North Campus of the Munster Technological University will host the rally’s service park.