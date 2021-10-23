Special Congress takes place today

The complexion of the All Ireland football championship could be changed dramatically today - or not at all.

Among the motions down for decision at today’s Special Congress are two proposals to restructure the championship.

Proposal A would keep slightly altered provincial championships as part of the All Ireland series.

While Proposal B would see the championship played in a league format, with provincial championships moved to pre-season.

Either proposal needs the vote of 109 of the 183 delegates to be passed.