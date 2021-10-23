Advertisement
Sport

Special Congress takes place today

Oct 23, 2021 09:10 By radiokerrysport
Special Congress takes place today Special Congress takes place today
Share this article

The complexion of the All Ireland football championship could be changed dramatically today - or not at all.

Among the motions down for decision at today’s Special Congress are two proposals to restructure the championship.

Proposal A would keep slightly altered provincial championships as part of the All Ireland series.

Advertisement

While Proposal B would see the championship played in a league format, with provincial championships moved to pre-season.

Either proposal needs the vote of 109 of the 183 delegates to be passed.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus