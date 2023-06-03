Advertisement
Sport

Spanish GP pole goes to Verstappen

Jun 3, 2023 18:06 By radiokerrysport
F1
Max Verstappen took pole position in qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz will join him at the front of the grid, with McLaren's Lando Norris starting from third.

