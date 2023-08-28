Advertisement
Spanish FA wrote to UEFA asking for association to be suspended

Aug 28, 2023 16:01 By radiokerrysport
It’s emerged that the Spanish F-A wrote to UEFA on Friday, asking for the association to be suspended due to what they deemed as government interference.

The move was made while Luis Rubiales was still president - he’s since been suspended by FIFA for 90-days.

Had the Spanish F-A been successful, it would have seen Spanish clubs banished from European football in an effort to protect the disgraced president.

Meanwhile, Spain’s National Prosecutor’s office has opened proceedings against Rubiales regarding potential sexual assault.

