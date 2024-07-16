Southgate steps down as England manager

Gareth Southgate has stepped down as England manager.

The news follows his side's defeat in Sunday's Euro 2024 final against Spain.

Southgate was in charge of England for almost eight years, and guided his country to the final of Euro 2020 as well as the World Cup semi-finals in 2018.

Advertisement

It means a new manager will be in the dugout for their visit to Dublin to play Ireland in the Nations League in September.

Speaking before Sunday's match, midfielder Declan Rice said the players wanted him to stay in charge until the next World Cup.



Former England striker Alan Smith tells Sky Sports News, he can understand why the tournament in Germany was his last.



Advertisement

Speaking to Sky Sports News, 1966 World Cup hero Sir Geoff Hurst says he understands why Southgate is walking away.

