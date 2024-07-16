Advertisement
Sport

Southgate steps down as England manager

Jul 16, 2024 12:17 By radiokerrysport
Southgate steps down as England manager
Share this article

Gareth Southgate has stepped down as England manager.

The news follows his side's defeat in Sunday's Euro 2024 final against Spain.

Southgate was in charge of England for almost eight years, and guided his country to the final of Euro 2020 as well as the World Cup semi-finals in 2018.

Advertisement

It means a new manager will be in the dugout for their visit to Dublin to play Ireland in the Nations League in September.

Speaking before Sunday's match, midfielder Declan Rice said the players wanted him to stay in charge until the next World Cup.

Former England striker Alan Smith tells Sky Sports News, he can understand why the tournament in Germany was his last.

Advertisement

Speaking to Sky Sports News, 1966 World Cup hero Sir Geoff Hurst says he understands why Southgate is walking away.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures and Results
Advertisement
Van Gerwen and Smith advance at World Matchplay
Tour De France enters final week
Advertisement

Recommended

Iveragh Vintage Field Day Sunday (July 21st) in Waterville
Plans to reduce reimbursements for Kerry cataract patients to be delayed until September
Plaque unveiled to commemorate first Kerry councillors
Kerry shoppers have redeemed almost €240,000 from the Deposit Return Scheme at eight ALDI stores
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus