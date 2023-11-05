Southern Gaels win Munster tie

Southern Gaels have won their semi-final of the Ladies Munster Senior B Football Championship.

They were 4-9 to 3-11 victors at West Clare Gaels.

Southern Gaels today compete in the semi-final of the Ladies Munster Senior B Football Championship.

They face West Clare Gaels from 2 at Doonbeg.

Down by 1-3 to 2 points Jess Gill goaled to bring Southern Gaels within 1. West Clare Gaels opened up a 1-5 to 1-3 advantage . Back to back goals put Southern Gaels in front; Aoibhinn Fitzgerald and Rachel Dwyer netting. The Kerry side were ahead by 3-7 to 1-6 at half-time.

West Clare Gaels managed to make it a 2 point game, 3-8 to 2-9. Back to back points drew them level.

Southern Gaels won by 4-9 to 3-11.