Southern Gaels win Munster final

Nov 11, 2023 15:28 By radiokerrynews
Southern Gaels win Munster final
Southern Gaels were victorious in the Ladies Munster Senior Football Championship Plate Final.

They won against Comeragh Rangers after extra time, 3-9 to 1-14.

Breda O'Shea reports

