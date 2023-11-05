Southern Gaels in Munster action this afternoon

Southern Gaels today compete in the semi-final of the Ladies Munster Senior B Football Championship.
They face West Clare Gaels from 2 at Doonbeg.
Southern Gaels manager Dan Fitzpatrick
