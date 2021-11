Southern Gaels have been beaten by Aherlow in the Munster LGFA 2021 Senior Club Championship Semi-Final.

It finished 0-06 to 0-09 in favor of Aherlow.

The game took place in Fitzgerald Stadium as part of a double header.

Earlier on today in the Munster LGFA 2021 Senior Club Championship B Semi-Final Rathmore were victorious in their game against Tipperary's Clonmel Commercials. The game finished 3-04 to 1-06.