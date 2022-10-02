Advertisement
Southern Gaels county champions after free kicks shoot out

Oct 2, 2022 18:10 By radiokerrysport
Southern Gaels have won the Randles Brothers Ladies County Senior Football Championship.

In the final they defeated Southern Gaels Finuge/St Senans 4-3 in a free kick shootout after a 2-14 apiece draw after extra time.

Finuge St.Senans opened up a 3 points to 1 advantage after 6 minutes but Southern Gaels hit 3 witout repy to edge ahead. Jackie Horgan equalised for Finuge St.Senans in the 13th minute. It was a tight final, Southern Gaels in front by 7 points to 6, seven minutes from half-time. That gap was up to 4 when Aoife Dwyer goaled 2 minutes later, the last score of the period.

Finuge St.Senans had the first point of the second half but when Southern Gaels pointed themselves it was 1-8 to 7 points after 49 minutes. It was 1-9 to 0-9 at the three quarter stage. A purple patch for Finuge St.Senans saw them hit 2 points followed by a Jackie Horgan goal 7 minutes out from the end. That meant a 1-11 to 1-9 advantage for Finuge St.Senans. The deficit was halved before another Finuge St.Senans goal a minute from the end. Southern Gaels then netted, from the penalty spot, to make it 2-11 to 2-10. There was a 66th minute equaliser from Rachel Dwyer to force extra time.

South Gaels were on top when extra time began, 3 successive points putting them in control. Finuge St.Senans pulled one back to close out the first half scoring; 2-14 to 2-12.

The next score did not come until the 9th minute of the second period, a Jackie Horgan equaliser.

Here's how the free kicks shoot out unfolded:
Jackie Horgan; FS-score 1-0
Rachel Dwyer; SG-miss 1-0
Louise Galvin; FS-miss 1-0
Siofra O'Ahea; SG-score 1-1
Miriam O'Keeffe; FS-score 2-1
Megan O'Connell; SG-score 2-2
Cara Cullen; FS-miss 2-2
Aoibhinn Fitzgerald; SG-miss 2-2
Niamh Carmody; FS-score 3-2
Clodagh Quinlan; SG-score 3-3
Aideen Cronin; FS-miss 3-3
Ellie O'Connell; SG-miss 3-3
Aoife Behan; FS-miss 3-3
Caoimhe Teehan; SG-score 3-4

