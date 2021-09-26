Advertisement
Sport

Southampton beaten by Wolves

Sep 26, 2021 16:09 By radiokerrynews
Southampton beaten by Wolves
Southampton are still looking for their opening Premier League win of the season after a 1-nil defeat at home to Wolves.

Raul Jimenez got the second half goal for the visitors for only their second top flight win of the campaign.

