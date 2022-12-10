Advertisement
Sport

South Kerry Junior Semi Finals postponed

Dec 10, 2022 12:12 By radiokerrysport
Both of today's South Kerry Junior Championship Semi-finals - St Mary's versus St Michael's Foilmore and Skellig Rangers against Reenard - have been postponed for safety reasons due to the weather.

