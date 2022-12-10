South Kerry Junior Semi Finals postponed

Both of today's South Kerry Junior Championship Semi-finals - St Mary's versus St Michael's Foilmore and Skellig Rangers against Reenard - have been postponed for safety reasons due to the weather.
Advertisement
Both of today's South Kerry Junior Championship Semi-finals - St Mary's versus St Michael's Foilmore and Skellig Rangers against Reenard - have been postponed for safety reasons due to the weather.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus