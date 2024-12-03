South Kerry convention is held; Munster PPS results

The South Kerry Board Convention took place in the Renard GAA Clubhouse, and delegates attended from every club.

The following officers were elected for 2025:

President – Pady Fogarty (Waterville)

Vice- Presidents Maurice Lynch (Renard) Mick O’Connell and Micheal Lyne (Valentia young Islanders) Sean O’Shea (Derrynane) Mick O’Dwyer (Waterville) , Peter Murphy (St Mary’s) Jamsie Michael O’Sullivan Piarsaigh Na Dromoda

Chairman – Joseph McCrohan (Renard)

Vice-Chairman – Paul O’Sullivan (Derrynane)

Secretary – Suzanne Ni Laoighre (Piarsaigh Na Dromoda )

Assistant Secretary – Michael Keating (Skellig Rangers)

Treasurer- Sheila Fitzgerald – Waterville

Assistant- Treasurer - Anita English (St Mary’s)

P.R.O. – Mossey Coffey – St Mary’s

Oifig Cultura – Deirdre Garvey (St Mary’s)

Development Officer – Patrick O’Donoghue (Valentia Young Islanders )

Children’s Officer – Collette Murphy (Skellig Rangers)

Insurance Officer – Pat Everett (Waterville)

County Board Delegate – Patrick Brennan (St Michael’s / Foilmore)

C.C.C.

Chairman - Michael Keating (Skellig Rangers )

Secretary- Suzanne O’Laoighre ( Piarsaigh Na Dromoda)

Mossey Coffey (St Mary’s) Jimmy O’Sullivan (Renard) Eddie Carey (Derrynane) Patrick Brennan (St Michael’s / Foilmore) Darby Clifford (Waterville) and Darby Lynch (Valentia Young Islanders)

TUS Corn Ui Mhuiri Group 2

Round 3 - 02-12-2024 (Mon)

Clonakilty Community College 1-22 V Coláiste An Spioráid Naomh Bishopstown 0-8

TUS Corn Sheain Ui hAnragain (19 D H)

Quarter Final - 02-12-2024 (Mon)

Mount Sion CBS Post Primary 2-9 V Colaiste Dun Iascaigh 6-25

TUS Corn Micheal O Fuireastail (19 E F)

Quarter Final - 02-12-2024 (Mon)

Deerpark CBS 0-6 V Millstreet Community School 2-18

TUS Corn Gearoid O Beineid (17 E H)

Semi-Final - 02-12-2024 (Mon)

Iver Sceine Kenmare 1-5 V St Pauls Community College Waterford 3-10