South Kerry convention is held; Munster PPS results

Dec 3, 2024 08:28 By radiokerrysport
The South Kerry Board Convention took place in the Renard GAA Clubhouse, and delegates attended from every club.

The following officers were elected for 2025:

President – Pady Fogarty (Waterville)
Vice- Presidents Maurice Lynch (Renard) Mick O’Connell and Micheal Lyne (Valentia young Islanders) Sean O’Shea (Derrynane) Mick O’Dwyer (Waterville) , Peter Murphy (St Mary’s) Jamsie Michael O’Sullivan Piarsaigh Na Dromoda

Chairman – Joseph McCrohan (Renard)
Vice-Chairman – Paul O’Sullivan (Derrynane)

Secretary – Suzanne Ni Laoighre (Piarsaigh Na Dromoda )
Assistant Secretary – Michael Keating (Skellig Rangers)

Treasurer- Sheila Fitzgerald – Waterville
Assistant- Treasurer - Anita English (St Mary’s)

P.R.O. – Mossey Coffey – St Mary’s
Oifig Cultura – Deirdre Garvey (St Mary’s)
Development Officer – Patrick O’Donoghue (Valentia Young Islanders )
Children’s Officer – Collette Murphy (Skellig Rangers)
Insurance Officer – Pat Everett (Waterville)
County Board Delegate – Patrick Brennan (St Michael’s / Foilmore)

C.C.C.
Chairman - Michael Keating (Skellig Rangers )
Secretary- Suzanne O’Laoighre ( Piarsaigh Na Dromoda)
Mossey Coffey (St Mary’s) Jimmy O’Sullivan (Renard) Eddie Carey (Derrynane) Patrick Brennan (St Michael’s / Foilmore) Darby Clifford (Waterville) and Darby Lynch (Valentia Young Islanders)

TUS Corn Ui Mhuiri Group 2
Round 3 - 02-12-2024 (Mon)
Clonakilty Community College 1-22 V Coláiste An Spioráid Naomh Bishopstown 0-8

TUS Corn Sheain Ui hAnragain (19 D H)
Quarter Final - 02-12-2024 (Mon)
Mount Sion CBS Post Primary 2-9 V Colaiste Dun Iascaigh 6-25

TUS Corn Micheal O Fuireastail (19 E F)
Quarter Final - 02-12-2024 (Mon)
Deerpark CBS 0-6 V Millstreet Community School 2-18

TUS Corn Gearoid O Beineid (17 E H)
Semi-Final - 02-12-2024 (Mon)
Iver Sceine Kenmare 1-5 V St Pauls Community College Waterford 3-10

