South Kerry Board holds first monthly meeting of 2025

The South Kerry G.A.A. Board held their first monthly meeting in Waterville GAA Clubrooms last night.

Delegates attended from all clubs.

Chairman Joseph McCrohan welcomed everyone and wished all clubs the best of luck for 2025.

The first item on the agenda was the ratification of the different management teams for the different south Kerry teams for 2025.

The following were ratified:

SENIORS – Michael (dicey) O’Reilly (Manager) – Mossey Coffey (St Mary’s) and John Daly (Valentia Young Islanders ) (selectors) Willie Power (stats) and Andrew Fitzgerald (s&c) for a 1 Year Term.

U21 Team manager Daniel (casuar) O’Sullivan (St Mary’s) selectors are Gerard O’Shea (St Mary’s) Seamus O’Shea (Waterville) and John O’Driscoll (Skellig Rangers); ratified for a 2 year term.

The out going U16 selectors John Paul O’Connor (St Mary’s) Keith Moran (Waterville) and Plunkett McElhatton (St Michael’s / Foilmore) were ratified for another year.

The next item on the agenda was the South Kerry / McCarthy’s insurance senior football league 2025.

The following proposal was passed:

(1) 3 Groups of 3 Teams

(2) one home game and one away game for each team

(3) top team in each group into semi- final – PLUS , the best looser based on scoring difference

(4) semi- Finals first team out of Hat has home advantage

(5) McCarthy insurance league final will have a neutral Venue.

The following are the groups for 2025 – GROUP (1) Renard , Waterville & Skellig Rangers GROUP (2) Valentia Young Islanders , St Mary’s & Dromid Pearses and GROUP (3) St Michael’s?foilmore , Sneem/Derrynane & Templenoe .The McCarthy insurance senior football league commences on weekend of 1st/2nd February.

A review committee for underage football in south Kerry for 2025 was also proposed, headed by Paul O’Sullivan (vice chairman of south Kerry Board ) Suzanne O’Leary (secretary) Pierce McGill (GDA), and also includes former Kerry star Declan O’Sullivan as well as current south Kerry U16 management team of John Paul O’Connor, Keith Moran & Plunkett McElhatton and club coaches Ger O’shea (Valentia) , Killian Lynch (renard) and Ian O’connell (Skellig Rangers).

The final item on the agenda was a submission to programme Government from south Kerry board to highlight the depopulation in the south Kerry area and to address this locally by

(1) industrial development , by more small enterprise units been built locally as the local Famers mart have done on their site

(2) establish a high level working group to be established that will work with KCC, IDA , and government departments

(3) get more decentralisation of government jobs similar to Legal Aid Board (3) improve road infrastructure – Glenbeigh to Waterville N70 and

(4) fast track current projects like southkerry greenway and Cahersiveen regeneration Project.