South Africa unchanged

South Africa have named an unchanged 15 for Saturday's second test against Ireland in Durban.

The Springboks won the opening test by 7 points.

There are also no changes to the South African bench.

Advertisement

For Ireland, Dan Sheehan and Craig Casey are to miss this weekend's game.

Elsewhere, two France players have been arrested in Argentina following allegations of sexual assault.

Oscar Jegou and Hugo Auradou have been detained by local police, pending an investigation.

Advertisement

This follows a complaint filed by a woman in Mendoza, where France played Argentina last Saturday night.