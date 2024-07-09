Advertisement
Sport

South Africa unchanged

Jul 9, 2024 12:42 By radiokerrysport
South Africa unchanged
Share this article

South Africa have named an unchanged 15 for Saturday's second test against Ireland in Durban.

The Springboks won the opening test by 7 points.

There are also no changes to the South African bench.

Advertisement

For Ireland, Dan Sheehan and Craig Casey are to miss this weekend's game.

Elsewhere, two France players have been arrested in Argentina following allegations of sexual assault.

Oscar Jegou and Hugo Auradou have been detained by local police, pending an investigation.

Advertisement

This follows a complaint filed by a woman in Mendoza, where France played Argentina last Saturday night.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Bellamy confirmed as new manager of Wales
Advertisement
Kerry defender "good to go" for All Ireland semi-final
Tuesday local GAA fixtures and results
Advertisement

Recommended

Tralee man with 180 previous told to leave members of public alone when drunk
Candidate for deputy leader of Green Party says important party has rural voices
UHK announces new appointment reminder service by text
Kerry GAA referee calls for culture of abuse towards match officials to be addressed
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus