Rugby World Cup winners South Africa will welcome back Rassie Erasmus as their head coach - with a view to winning the tournament for an unprecedented third successive time in 2027.

Jacques Nienaber guided the Springboks to victory in Paris last month but is now taking on a new role with Leinster.

Erasmus - who's been the country's director of rugby since Nienaber became coach - told South African media he's returning to the job.