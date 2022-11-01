South Africa team to take on Ireland set to be named today

The South African team for Saturday's meeting with Ireland is expected to be named today.

The world champions are the visitors to the Aviva Stadium in the first of the Autumn Nations Series matches.

Gavin Thornbury of Connacht is set to replace Tom Ahern for the Ireland 'A' clash with an All Blacks 15 on Friday.

Ahern was ruled out today with a shoulder injury.

Ulster duo Nathan Doak and Tom Stewart are both also set to join the squad later this week.

That will bring the total number of players in the Irish camp to 51, with the world champions South Africa visiting the Aviva Stadium next Saturday.

Owen Farrell and Jonny May have joined up with the England squad ahead of their Autumn International opener against Argentina.

Saracens captain Farrell has recovered from concussion, while Gloucester wing May had an elbow injury.