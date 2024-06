Three uncapped players have been named in the Springboks squad for the upcoming two-test series with Ireland.

URC finalists for the Bulls - hooker, Johan Grobbelaar and prop Jan-Hendrik Wessels get the nod, as does Sharks back row, Phepsi Buthelezi.

Also included is Leinster-bound lock, RG Snyman, and World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi.

The first test is in Pretoria on Saturday-week, with the second in Durban seven days later.