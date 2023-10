South Africa remain on course to defend the Rugby World Cup title.

The 2019 winners edged out France by 29 points to 28 in last night's quarter final in Paris.

Eben Etzebeth's second half try proved vital in a cracking contest.

England await the Springboks in the semi-finals.

That's after Steve Borthwick's side saw off the challenge of Fiji by 30 points to 24 in Marseille.