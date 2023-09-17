Advertisement
South Africa coast to victory

Sep 17, 2023 16:06 By radiokerrynews
South Africa coast to victory
South Africa have coasted to a comfortable victory over Romania in Pool B of the Rugby World Cup.

The world champions won by 76 points to nil in Bordeaux.

Both Cobus Reinach (pr: Ry-knack) and Makazole Mapimpi scored a hat trick of tries as South Africa racked up 12 tries in total.

South Africa had four tries on the board and the bonus point secured by the 12th minute.

Ireland will face the Springboks in Paris next Saturday.

Elsewhere today, Australia and Fiji lock horns in Pool C in Saint Etienne from 4.45.

Then at 8 o'clock, England will bid for back to back victories by putting Japan to the sword in Pool D in Nice

