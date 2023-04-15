Advertisement
South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber to join Leinster backroom team

Apr 15, 2023 15:04 By radiokerrysport
Leinster have announced that South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber will join their backroom team next season.

Nienaber, who helped the Springboks to World Cup glory in 2019, will succeed outgoing assistant coach Stuart Lancaster.

