Ireland and South Africa both have two wins from two at the World Cup ahead of this Saturday's Pool B showdown in Paris.

The Springboks have called out-half Handre Pollard into their squad.

Ireland had 43 points to spare over Tonga on Saturday, but Josh van der Flier knows the real tests come now

Advertisement

Fiji shocked Australia with a 22 points to 15 win in Saint Etienne to leave Pool C wide open.

England earned their second win in Pool D by beating Japan 34-12 in Nice.