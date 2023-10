South Africa booked their place in the quarter-finals at the Rugby World Cup last night.

The defending champions eased to a 49 points to 18 win over Tonga in Marseille.

It puts South Africa top of Pool B - but Ireland will overtake the Springboks with a win over Scotland next weekend.

Australia got a 34-14 win over Portugal to go second in Pool C and stay in with a chance of making the knockout stages.