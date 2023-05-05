Solid start for McIlroy at Wells Fargo Championship

Rory McIlroy carded a solid 3 under par round of 69 on day one of the Wells Fargo Championship in North Carolina.
He lies three shots behind leader Tommy Fleetwood of England.
Seamus Power is 2 under par and Shane Lowry is 1 over.
Advertisement
Rory McIlroy carded a solid 3 under par round of 69 on day one of the Wells Fargo Championship in North Carolina.
He lies three shots behind leader Tommy Fleetwood of England.
Seamus Power is 2 under par and Shane Lowry is 1 over.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus