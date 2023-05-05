Advertisement
Solid start for McIlroy at Wells Fargo Championship

May 5, 2023 09:05 By radiokerrysport
Rory McIlroy carded a solid 3 under par round of 69 on day one of the Wells Fargo Championship in North Carolina.

He lies three shots behind leader Tommy Fleetwood of England.

Seamus Power is 2 under par and Shane Lowry is 1 over.

