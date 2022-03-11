Advertisement
Sport

Sold out Dublin derby heads up SSE Airtricity League programme

Mar 11, 2022 07:03 By radiokerrysport
Sold out Dublin derby heads up SSE Airtricity League programme Sold out Dublin derby heads up SSE Airtricity League programme
Share this article

Tallaght Stadium is sold out for tonight's Dublin derby clash of Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Early leaders Derry go to Belfield to play UCD this evening.

Dundalk make the trip to Shelbourne, Drogheda United host Sligo Rovers, and Finn Harps play St. Patrick's Athletic.

Advertisement

The top two meet in the First Division tonight, with leaders Waterford at home to surprise package Wexford.

There's a Leeside derby at Turner's Cross, where Cork City host Cobh Ramblers.

Pointless Bray Wanderers welcome Galway to the Carlisle Grounds, and Treaty United face Longford.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus