Sold out Dublin derby heads up SSE Airtricity League programme

Tallaght Stadium is sold out for tonight's Dublin derby clash of Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Early leaders Derry go to Belfield to play UCD this evening.

Dundalk make the trip to Shelbourne, Drogheda United host Sligo Rovers, and Finn Harps play St. Patrick's Athletic.

The top two meet in the First Division tonight, with leaders Waterford at home to surprise package Wexford.

There's a Leeside derby at Turner's Cross, where Cork City host Cobh Ramblers.

Pointless Bray Wanderers welcome Galway to the Carlisle Grounds, and Treaty United face Longford.