Solan puts backroom team together as he bids to succeed James Horan

Mike Solan has put his backroom team together as he bids to succeed James Horan as Mayo boss.

All-Ireland winner with Armagh, Aidan O’Rourke, would be Solan's football coach with former Sligo star Eamonn O'Hara and ex Galway United boss Alan Murphy as assistant coaches.

O'Rourke has previously managed Louth and is currently the Performance Sports manager at Queens University.

Kevin McStay and Ray Dempsey are also in the running to take over in Mayo with interviews due to take place in the coming weeks.