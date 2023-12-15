Advertisement
Sport

Snyman set for shock move to Leinster

Dec 15, 2023 07:48 By radiokerrysport
Snyman set for shock move to Leinster
Share this article

RG Snyman looks set for a shock move to Leinster at the end of this season.

The South African lock will depart Munster next summer - with the Irish Times reporting Leinster as his likely destination.

Snyman is currently out injured and has only played for Munster on ten occasions over the past four seasons.

Advertisement

==

After a morale-boosting draw with Munster last week, Bayonne return to Investec Champions Cup action tonight.

The French side host Glasgow from 8pm.

Advertisement

At Franklin's Gardens, Northampton take on Toulon at the same time.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Andy Spain joins Kerry FC
Advertisement
Friday local basketball fixtures & results
Friday local soccer fixtures & results
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry FC assist Tralee Food Aid’s Christmas Food Appeal
Almost 170 social houses delivered in Kerry this year
Kerry Co-op announces new chairman
Andy Spain joins Kerry FC
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus