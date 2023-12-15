Snyman set for shock move to Leinster

RG Snyman looks set for a shock move to Leinster at the end of this season.

The South African lock will depart Munster next summer - with the Irish Times reporting Leinster as his likely destination.

Snyman is currently out injured and has only played for Munster on ten occasions over the past four seasons.

After a morale-boosting draw with Munster last week, Bayonne return to Investec Champions Cup action tonight.

The French side host Glasgow from 8pm.

At Franklin's Gardens, Northampton take on Toulon at the same time.