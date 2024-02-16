Advertisement
Sport

Snyman makes return to Munster team tonight

Feb 16, 2024 07:45 By radiokerrysport
Snyman makes return to Munster team tonight
Share this article

RG Snyman makes his return to the Munster team tonight.

The South African is named to start in the second row for the URC meeting with Scarlets.

Kick-off in Wales is at 7.35.

Advertisement

At the same time in Parma, Zebre play Edinburgh.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry FC open League season tonight
Advertisement
Kerry side to be named this lunchtime
Mbappe to leave Paris Saint Germain
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry side to be named this lunchtime
Kerry FC open League season tonight
Mbappe to leave Paris Saint Germain
Friday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus