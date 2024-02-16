Snyman makes return to Munster team tonight

RG Snyman makes his return to the Munster team tonight.
The South African is named to start in the second row for the URC meeting with Scarlets.
Kick-off in Wales is at 7.35.
At the same time in Parma, Zebre play Edinburgh.
