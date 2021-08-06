Advertisement
Snyman back with Munster; Ryan confirmed for La Rochelle

Aug 6, 2021 15:08 By radiokerrysport
R-G Snyman has returned to Munster to continue his rehab from a skin graft procedure and a knee injury.

Scrum-half Neil Cronin has returned to training following his A-C-L recovery.

New signings Jason Jenkins, Rowan Osborne and Simon Zebo have also linked up with the province for pre-season.

Donnacha Ryan has been confirmed as part of Ronan O'Gara's coaching team at La Rochelle.

The former Munster and Ireland lock will work with the club's forwards next season.

Ryan retired this summer after four years in Paris with Racing 92.

