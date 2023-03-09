Smotherman in the early lead at The Players Championship

Austin Smotherman's the early leader on day one of The Players Championship.

The California native is 3-under par thru 2 and one stroke clear of Australian Min Woo Lee.

Rory McIlroy has just teed off at Sawgrass in Florida ((12:56pm)).

Advertisement

Fellow Irishmen - Shane Lowry starts round one just after 5.30 this evening with Seamus Power beginning his round after 6:15.

Offaly native Lowry carded a hole-in-one at the tournament last year and is hoping for more big moments this week

On the DP World Tour, South African Dylan Mostert and American John Catlin share the lead at the Magical Kenya Open.

Advertisement

The duo carded 7-under par opening rounds of 64.

Tom McKibbin's the leading Irish golfer in Nairobi after shooting 69 - leaving him five strokes behing the leaders.

John Murphy took an 8 over 79 while Gary Hurley is 1 over after 6.