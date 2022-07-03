Advertisement
Sport

Sligo win in Mens while Shels women hit 10

Jul 3, 2022 10:07 By radiokerrysport
Aidan Keena scored twice as Sligo Rovers picked up three points in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division tonight.

John Russell's side were 3-1 winners over Shelbourne at the Showgrounds.

The result leaves Rovers in fifth, with Shels two places further back in seventh.

Noelle Murray scored four goals for leaders Shelbourne in a 10-nil win over Treaty United in the Women's National League.

Elsewhere, Bohemians beat Sligo Rovers 2-1 while it finished one-all between Wexford and Galway.

Athlone Town beat Cork City by a goal to nil.

