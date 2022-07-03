Sligo win in Mens while Shels women hit 10

Aidan Keena scored twice as Sligo Rovers picked up three points in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division tonight.

John Russell's side were 3-1 winners over Shelbourne at the Showgrounds.

The result leaves Rovers in fifth, with Shels two places further back in seventh.

Noelle Murray scored four goals for leaders Shelbourne in a 10-nil win over Treaty United in the Women's National League.

Elsewhere, Bohemians beat Sligo Rovers 2-1 while it finished one-all between Wexford and Galway.

Athlone Town beat Cork City by a goal to nil.