Advertisement
Sport

Sligo up to 4th; win for UCD & Shels back on top

Jul 28, 2024 10:03 By radiokerrysport
Sligo up to 4th; win for UCD & Shels back on top
Share this article

Sligo Rovers are up to fourth in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

They had too much for Galway United with a 2-0 win at the Showgrounds.

Elsewhere, UCD came from behind to beat Longford Town 2-1 in their First Division clash.

Advertisement

===

Shelbourne returned to the top of the Women's Premier Division table.

Goals from Pearl Slattery, Christy Gray, Katie McCarn and Noelle Murray handed them a 4-0 win over DLR Waves.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Katie Malone's goal was the difference as Bohemians beat Sligo Rovers 1-0.

Joy Ralph's 88th minute equaliser meant it finished Shamrock Rovers 1 Cork 1.

Meanwhile Wexford needed a 93rd minute winner from Ellen Molloy to get past Treaty United 2-1.

Advertisement

The final game of the evening saw Peamount United get the better of Athlone Town by 2 goals to 1.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Cian Barrett to return to Kerry FC
Advertisement
Irish rowers progress
Kerry at Cobh today in Cup
Advertisement

Recommended

Cian Barrett to return to Kerry FC
Kerry winner in leger heat
Kerry at Cobh today in Cup
Kerry host Galway at noon
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus