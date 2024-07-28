Sligo up to 4th; win for UCD & Shels back on top

Sligo Rovers are up to fourth in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

They had too much for Galway United with a 2-0 win at the Showgrounds.

Elsewhere, UCD came from behind to beat Longford Town 2-1 in their First Division clash.

Shelbourne returned to the top of the Women's Premier Division table.

Goals from Pearl Slattery, Christy Gray, Katie McCarn and Noelle Murray handed them a 4-0 win over DLR Waves.

Elsewhere, Katie Malone's goal was the difference as Bohemians beat Sligo Rovers 1-0.

Joy Ralph's 88th minute equaliser meant it finished Shamrock Rovers 1 Cork 1.

Meanwhile Wexford needed a 93rd minute winner from Ellen Molloy to get past Treaty United 2-1.

The final game of the evening saw Peamount United get the better of Athlone Town by 2 goals to 1.