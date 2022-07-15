Advertisement
Sport

Sligo set up Motherwell tie

Jul 15, 2022 07:07 By radiokerrysport
Sligo set up Motherwell tie
Sligo Rovers will face Motherwell in the Conference League second qualifying round.

The Bit-O-Red beat Bala Town 4-3 on penalties at the Showgrounds last night after the match finished 2-2 on aggregate.

Derry City are out - beaten 4-0 over both legs by Riga.

In the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division tonight, St Patrick's Athletic host Dundalk, with Drogheda United at home to Bohemians.

The top two meet in the First Division, as Cork City host Galway United.

Cobh Ramblers take on Waterford and it's Bray Wanderers versus Treaty United.

