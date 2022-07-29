Advertisement
Sport

Sligo permitted to play Euro tie at the Showgrounds

Jul 29, 2022 17:07 By radiokerrysport
Sligo Rovers will be allowed to play the second leg of their Conference League qualifier with Viking at the Showgrounds.

It had been feared the Bit-O-Red would need to move the game from their home.

But UEFA have listed the venue for the second leg as the Showgrounds, and there will be no need to build temporary stands.

However, St. Patrick’s Athletic’s second leg with CSKA Sofia has been moved from Richmond Park to Tallaght Stadium.

Derry City have made their second signing of the week from Dundee United.

Attacking midfielder Conor Glass has joined the Candystripes on loan, joining his ex-Tangerines teammate Mark Connolly.

Derry have also snapped up 19-year old Waterford forward, Cian Kavanagh.

Drogheda United have signed Australian midfielder, Stevan Stanic-Floody.

Elsewhere today, Finn Harps have signed ex-Grimsby goalkeeper James McKeown.

Gary Boylan has also arrived at Finn Park on loan from Galway United.

Bastien Hery has moved in the opposite direction, also in a loan deal.

