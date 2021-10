Sligo Rovers are the latest side tasked with delaying Shamrock Rovers' procession to the SSE Airtricity Premier Division title.

The Hoops hold a nine-point lead ahead of their trip to the Showgrounds tonight.

Second placed St. Patrick's Athletic are at the Brandywell to play Derry City.

The battle for European football heats up at Dalymount Park with the meeting of Bohemians and Dundalk.

Waterford entertain Finn Harps, and bottom side Longford Town go to Drogheda.