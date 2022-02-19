Advertisement
Sligo/Bohs game falls victim to the weather

Feb 19, 2022 12:02 By radiokerrysport
Sligo/Bohs game falls victim to the weather
Tonight's SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Sligo Rovers and Bohemians has been postponed.

The decision was made following a pitch inspection at the Showgrounds this morning.

Damien Duff’s managerial career began in nightmare fashion last night.

His Shelbourne side were beaten 3-nil at home by St. Pat’s.

Shamrock Rovers began the defence of their title with a comfortable 3-nil win at home to UCD.

While Dundalk twice took the lead at home to Derry City, but ultimately had to settle for a 2-2 draw.

