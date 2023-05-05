Sligo announce side to take on Kingdom

Sligo have announced their team to take on Kerry tomorrow in the Eirgrid All-Ireland U20 Football Championship semi-final.
The sides face off in Pearse Stadium, Galway from 4.45.
Sligo:
1 Ethan Carden
2 Ross Chambers
3 Conor Johnston
4 Luke Casserly
5 Dylan Walsh
6 Dylan McLoughlin
7 Rossa Sloyan
8 Conor Sheridan
9 Canice Mulligan
10 Mark McDaniel
11 James Donlon
12 Ross Doherty
13 Luke Marren
14 Dáire O' Boyle
15 Ronan Niland
Subs:
16 Sean Marren
17 Zaak Mahon
18 Ciaran O'Reilly
19 Robert O'Kelly-Lynch
20 Brian Byrne
21 James Kiernan
22 Fionn O'Hehir
23 Conor McMorrow
24 Joshua Flynn