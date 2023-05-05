Advertisement
Sport

Sligo announce side to take on Kingdom

May 5, 2023 12:05 By radiokerrysport
Sligo have announced their team to take on Kerry tomorrow in the Eirgrid All-Ireland U20 Football Championship semi-final.

The sides face off in Pearse Stadium, Galway from 4.45.

Sligo:

1 Ethan Carden

2 Ross Chambers

3 Conor Johnston

4 Luke Casserly

5 Dylan Walsh

6 Dylan McLoughlin

7 Rossa Sloyan

8 Conor Sheridan

9 Canice Mulligan

10 Mark McDaniel

11 James Donlon

12 Ross Doherty

13 Luke Marren

14 Dáire O' Boyle

15 Ronan Niland

Subs:

16 Sean Marren

17 Zaak Mahon

18 Ciaran O'Reilly

19 Robert O'Kelly-Lynch

20 Brian Byrne

21 James Kiernan

22 Fionn O'Hehir

23 Conor McMorrow

24 Joshua Flynn

