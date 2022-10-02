Sligo and Treaty draw

Lauren McLellan's equaliser earned Sligo Rovers a draw with Treaty United in the Women's National League this afternoon.
The visitors took the lead through Cara Griffin's first-half effort, but it finished 1-all at the Showgrounds.
Advertisement
Lauren McLellan's equaliser earned Sligo Rovers a draw with Treaty United in the Women's National League this afternoon.
The visitors took the lead through Cara Griffin's first-half effort, but it finished 1-all at the Showgrounds.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus