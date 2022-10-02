Advertisement
Sport

Sligo and Treaty draw

Oct 2, 2022 17:10 By radiokerrynews
Sligo and Treaty draw Sligo and Treaty draw
Share this article

Lauren McLellan's equaliser earned Sligo Rovers a draw with Treaty United in the Women's National League this afternoon.

The visitors took the lead through Cara Griffin's first-half effort, but it finished 1-all at the Showgrounds.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus